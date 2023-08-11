Compa Sibiu Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON9.2M In H1/2023

Compa Sibiu Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON9.2M In H1/2023. Car parts producer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) ended the first six months of 2023 with a turnover of RON404 million, up 7% on the year, and a net profit of RON9.2 million, double on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]