EVERGENT Investments surpasses half a billion euros – the value of assets under management in H1 2023
Aug 11, 2023

82.7 million lei was the value of allocated dividends in 2023 The total value of assets under management was 2,511 million lei The net asset value was 2,243 million lei The net asset asset value per share (NAVPS) was 2.4424 lei 47.7 million lei – net result 186.44 million lei have been (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian lawyers ready for strike if asked to pay health contribution for entire income The lawyers of Bucharest Bar Association threatened with "wide protest actions and even a general strike" as they are dissatisfied with the fact that the government intends to levy the 10% health contribution (CASS) on their entire income, as opposed to a capped value currently, G4media (...)

RO Justice minister Gorghiu argues multiple elections may harm pace of reforms Romania's Minister of Justice Alina Gorgiu (Liberal, PNL) recommended Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu – who serves as head of PSD as well – to consider the option of merging some of the multiple electoral ballots scheduled for next year. There are reforms that must be pursued, Gorghiu (...)

Profit of Romania's Romgaz stays robust amid lower windfall tax Romania’s natural gas company (BVB: SNG) reported that its net profit decreased by 2.3% y/y to RON 1.69bn (EUR 340mn) in H1. It is an impressive performance after the unusual situation on the market boosted the company’s revenues and earnings in 2022, explained by the lower windfall tax paid (...)

Romania promises to double transit of grains from Ukraine "shortly" Romania will double its capacity to transfer grains from Ukraine “in the coming period” from 2mn tonnes per month to 4mn tonnes per month, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced, Agerpres reported. Naval but also railway routes were envisaged. The Sulina channel (one of Danube’s three (...)

Romania's inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July The consumer price inflation in Romania eased to 9.44% y/y in July (+10.25% y/y in June), falling for the first time in the single-digit area, the statistics office INS announced. The further decline to 7.5% y/y at the end of the year is questioned by robust wage rise (+15.7% y/y in June), (...)

Romania's trade gap narrows on less costly primary energy imports Romania's trade deficit (goods, FOB/CIF) narrowed by 24.5% y/y in Q2 and by 13.9% y/y in H1, while the 12-month deficit calculated at the end of June increased by only 12.3% y/y to EUR 31.95bn, the Statistics Office INS announced. The nominal GDP is growing, however, faster (+18.9% y/y at (...)

Romania's June wages show steepest real gain since before Ukraine war The net wage in Romania increased by 15.7% y/y to RON 4,600 (EUR 927.5) in June. In real terms, it increased by 4.9% y/y (+4.5% y/y in May) – the highest real growth rate posted since February 2022, the statistics office INS announced. Expressed in euros, the average net wage in Romania (...)

 


