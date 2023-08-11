EVERGENT Investments surpasses half a billion euros – the value of assets under management in H1 2023

EVERGENT Investments surpasses half a billion euros – the value of assets under management in H1 2023. 82.7 million lei was the value of allocated dividends in 2023 The total value of assets under management was 2,511 million lei The net asset value was 2,243 million lei The net asset asset value per share (NAVPS) was 2.4424 lei 47.7 million lei – net result 186.44 million lei have been (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]