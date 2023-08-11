Chromosome Dynamics Returns To RON30,100 Net Profit In H1/2023 Vs RON178.700 Net Loss In H1/2022
Aug 11, 2023
Chromosome Dynamics (CHRD.RO), a developer of IT & AI solutions for the agribusiness sector, had a net profit of RON30,100 in the first half of 2023, from a net loss of RON178,700 in the same period of 2022, and a turnover of RON6.75 million, up 48.1% on the year, as per data from the (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]