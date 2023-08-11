Orsova Shipyard Switches To RON500,000 Net Profit In H1/2023 From RON2.5M Loss In H1/2022

Orsova Shipyard Switches To RON500,000 Net Profit In H1/2023 From RON2.5M Loss In H1/2022. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), which makes river ships, ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON506,386 from a loss of RON2.5 million in the same period of 2022, the company said in its half-year financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]