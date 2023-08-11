Electromagnetica H1 Net Profit Shrinks 53% YoY To RON17.9M

Electromagnetica H1 Net Profit Shrinks 53% YoY To RON17.9M. Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, had a net profit of RON8.4 million in the first six months of 2023, down 53% from RON17.9 million reported in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]