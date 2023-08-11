Aro-Palace Switches To RON860,000 Net Profit In H1/2023 Vs Nearly RON1M Loss In H1/2022

Aro-Palace Switches To RON860,000 Net Profit In H1/2023 Vs Nearly RON1M Loss In H1/2022. Hotel company Aro-Palace ( ARO.RO) reported a net profit of RON856,256 for the first half of 2023 from a loss of RON958,224 in the same period of 2022, the company said in its half-year financial report released on Friday (Aug 11). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]