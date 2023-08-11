Evergent Overshoots Threshold Of EUR500M In Assets Under Management On June 30, 2023, Up 2.5% YoY
Evergent Overshoots Threshold Of EUR500M In Assets Under Management On June 30, 2023, Up 2.5% YoY.
EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EVER, said in its half-year financial report of Aug 8 that it surpassed the threshold of EUR500 million in assets under management on June 30, 2023, up 2.5% versus June 30, 2022, amidst (...)
