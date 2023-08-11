Transilvania Investments Alliance Reports Total Assets Of RON1.5B For H1/2023, Up 4.1% YoY

Transilvania Investments (TRANSI.RO), one of the five financial investment companies listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first half of 2023 with financial results in line with the objectives set for 2023, namely, a net profit of RON52.4 million, down 23.84% from the net result