Practic Bucuresti Ends H1/2023 With RON15.4M Net Profit, Down 40.9% YoY. Practic SA (PRBU.RO), one of the largest owners of street-level retail space in Bucharest, held by Radu Dimofte, ended the first six months of 2023 with a net profit of RON15.4 million, down 40.9% on the year, as per data from the company's half-year financial report published at the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]