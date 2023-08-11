Biofarm Ends H1/2023 With RON50M Profit, Up 15% YoY

Biofarm Ends H1/2023 With RON50M Profit, Up 15% YoY. Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) reported a profit of RON50.1 million for January-June 2023, up 15% from RON43.6 million reported for the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]