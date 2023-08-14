 
Romanian lawyers ready for strike if asked to pay health contribution for entire income
The lawyers of Bucharest Bar Association threatened with "wide protest actions and even a general strike" as they are dissatisfied with the fact that the government intends to levy the 10% health contribution (CASS) on their entire income, as opposed to a capped value currently, G4media (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Ends First Half With 83% Rise In Profit Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the most important Romanian producer of generic drugs, recorded sales of RON315.9 million in the first half of 2023, a 27% increase compared with the first half of 2022, while net profit increased by 82.8% to RON62 million.

Romania's Current Account Deficit Shrinks To EUR9.82B YoY In January-June 2023 Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR9.82 billion in January-June 2023, lower than the EUR11.9 billion in the same period of 2022, central bank data showed on Monday (August 14, 2023).

Romania's BlueStreamline racing team wins first place at "Formula Student" competition The BlueStreamline student racing team from Transilvania University in Brașov has won first place for the second time in two weeks at the "Formula Student" competition, this time in Spain, at the Catalunya circuit. A total of 36 teams from universities across Europe participated in the event. (...)

Explosion on Romanian seaside believed to have been caused by sea mine Authorities in Constanța, on the Romanian seaside, are responding to an explosion that occurred in the area of the seawall in front of the Forum Hotel in the Costinești resort. "This morning, around 9 a.m., the Dobrogea Emergency Situations Inspectorate was requested to intervene in the (...)

Museum of Abandonment opens exhibition in Bucharest The Museum of Abandonment, a digital museum aiming to offer a historical narrative on the phenomenon of child abandonment and institutionalization in Romania, has opened an exhibition at Cartierul Creativ in Bucharest’s Amzei Square. The exhibition, titled Unboxing Museum of Abandonment - (...)

Alumil Rom Industry Revenue Up 6% To RON55.65M In H1 Aluminum accessories supplier Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) posted RON55.65 million revenue from sales in the first half of the year, up 6% from RON51.5 million in the same period of 2022, the company said in its half-year report.

Digi Posts 12.9% Growth In Revenue To EUR809M In H1 Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) posted total revenue of EUR809.3 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of 12.9% on the corresponding period of 2022, while the profit from continuing operations shrank by 12.7% to EUR26.8 million, the operator said in its (...)

 


