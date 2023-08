Profit of Romania’s Romgaz stays robust amid lower windfall tax

Profit of Romania’s Romgaz stays robust amid lower windfall tax. Romania’s natural gas company (BVB: SNG) reported that its net profit decreased by 2.3% y/y to RON 1.69bn (EUR 340mn) in H1. It is an impressive performance after the unusual situation on the market boosted the company’s revenues and earnings in 2022, explained by the lower windfall tax paid (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]