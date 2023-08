Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July

Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July. The consumer price inflation in Romania eased to 9.44% y/y in July (+10.25% y/y in June), falling for the first time in the single-digit area, the statistics office INS announced. The further decline to 7.5% y/y at the end of the year is questioned by robust wage rise (+15.7% y/y in June), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]