Romania's trade gap narrows on less costly primary energy imports

Romania's trade gap narrows on less costly primary energy imports. Romania's trade deficit (goods, FOB/CIF) narrowed by 24.5% y/y in Q2 and by 13.9% y/y in H1, while the 12-month deficit calculated at the end of June increased by only 12.3% y/y to EUR 31.95bn, the Statistics Office INS announced. The nominal GDP is growing, however, faster (+18.9% y/y at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]