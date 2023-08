Romania’s June wages show steepest real gain since before Ukraine war

Romania’s June wages show steepest real gain since before Ukraine war. The net wage in Romania increased by 15.7% y/y to RON 4,600 (EUR 927.5) in June. In real terms, it increased by 4.9% y/y (+4.5% y/y in May) – the highest real growth rate posted since February 2022, the statistics office INS announced. Expressed in euros, the average net wage in Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]