Electrical Cable Maker Iproeb Bistrita Sees Net Profit Up 18% To RON5.7M In H1

Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), one of the largest local manufacturers of electrical cables and conductors, ended the first six months of 2023 with RON5.74 million net profit, up 18.1% compared with the first half of 2022, on revenue of RON87.93 million, 10.3% higher. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]