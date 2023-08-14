“The Kiss” by Constantin Brâncuși to be exhibited at Art Safari Love Edition in Bucharest

“The Kiss” by Constantin Brâncuși to be exhibited at Art Safari Love Edition in Bucharest. The Kiss by famed Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși, the first from the famous cycle of works dedicated to love, is on display at Art Safari Love Edition, for only 10 days. The Kiss, with an insured value of EUR 22 mln, will be transported from the Art Museum Craiova to Bucharest under (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]