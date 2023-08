Alumil Rom Industry Revenue Up 6% To RON55.65M In H1

Alumil Rom Industry Revenue Up 6% To RON55.65M In H1. Aluminum accessories supplier Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) posted RON55.65 million revenue from sales in the first half of the year, up 6% from RON51.5 million in the same period of 2022, the company said in its half-year report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]