Digi Posts 12.9% Growth In Revenue To EUR809M In H1

Digi Posts 12.9% Growth In Revenue To EUR809M In H1. Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) posted total revenue of EUR809.3 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of 12.9% on the corresponding period of 2022, while the profit from continuing operations shrank by 12.7% to EUR26.8 million, the operator said in its (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]