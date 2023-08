Nuclearelectrica Ends H1 With RON3.7B Operating Revenue

Nuclearelectrica Ends H1 With RON3.7B Operating Revenue. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, which operates the nuclear power plant in Cernavoda, ended the first half with RON3.7 billion operating revenue and RON1.28 billion net profit, 5.6% higher than in the corresponding period of 2022, the company said in a financial report to the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]