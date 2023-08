Explosion on Romanian seaside believed to have been caused by sea mine

Explosion on Romanian seaside believed to have been caused by sea mine. Authorities in Constanța, on the Romanian seaside, are responding to an explosion that occurred in the area of the seawall in front of the Forum Hotel in the Costinești resort. "This morning, around 9 a.m., the Dobrogea Emergency Situations Inspectorate was requested to intervene in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]