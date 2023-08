Romania’s BlueStreamline racing team wins first place at "Formula Student" competition

Romania’s BlueStreamline racing team wins first place at "Formula Student" competition. The BlueStreamline student racing team from Transilvania University in Brașov has won first place for the second time in two weeks at the "Formula Student" competition, this time in Spain, at the Catalunya circuit. A total of 36 teams from universities across Europe participated in the event. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]