Antibiotice Iasi Ends First Half With 83% Rise In Profit

Antibiotice Iasi Ends First Half With 83% Rise In Profit. Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the most important Romanian producer of generic drugs, recorded sales of RON315.9 million in the first half of 2023, a 27% increase compared with the first half of 2022, while net profit increased by 82.8% to RON62 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]