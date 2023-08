Romania’s pension funds boast 9%-10.5% gains in January-August

Romania's pension funds boast 9%-10.5% gains in January-August. The value of the units at the seven Pillar II pension funds in Romania increased by between 9% (Vital) and 10.5% (Aripi) during the first seven months of 2023, according to Bursa.ro. This comes after all seven funds lost ground during 2022 (-0.4% to -4.7%), and the inflation reached 21% over (...)