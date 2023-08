Romania’s CA deficit eases slightly to 8.3% of GDP at end-June

Romania's current account (CA) deficit increased nominally by 12% y/y to EUR 24.5 billion in the 12-month period to end-June, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). But the CA gap-to-GDP ratio eased to 8.3% from 8.8% one year earlier. Fiscal consolidation is (...)