Romania takes first place at International Geography Olympiad in Indonesia
Aug 16, 2023
Romania takes first place at International Geography Olympiad in Indonesia.
Romanian students ended the International Geography Olympiad in Bandung, Indonesia, with excellent results, managing to secure first place in the competition’s country ranking for Romania. According to the Ministry of Education, they won a total of four medals, namely three gold and one (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]