TeraPlast Shares Upgraded To Higher Category Within MSCI Indices

TeraPlast Shares Upgraded To Higher Category Within MSCI Indices. The shares of TeraPlast (TRP.RO) will be upgraded from Small Cap to Mid Cap / Large Cap and will be part of the MSCI Frontier and MSCI Romania indices, starting September 1, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]