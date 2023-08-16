Romania’s economy slows down in Q2 prompting analysts to cut their forecasts

Romania’s economy slows down in Q2 prompting analysts to cut their forecasts. Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 1.1% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 compared with the same period of last year. The growth rate was significantly lower than the 2.4% level recorded in the first quarter, according to flash data released by the National Statistics Institute (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]