Bucharest Botanical Garden to host Armenian Street Festival August 26-27
Aug 16, 2023

The 8th edition of the Armenian Street Festival will take place for the first time at the Bucharest Botanical Garden between August 26 and 27. The festival brings Armenian culture and traditions into the heart of nature. The Bucharest Botanical Garden will host ten live music concerts by (...)

Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover This exclusive Romania-Insider.com article contains a list of the biggest 100 companies in Romania based on their turnover in 2022. Romania’s biggest 100 companies recorded a combined turnover of RON 688 billion (EUR 139 bln) in 2022, 38% higher compared with the previous year, (...)

Proposed fiscal measures may cause losses to state budget revenues, Romanian real estate investors say In a position letter submitted to the Romanian Government, the Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania (AREI) estimates that the proposed fiscal measures targeting the Real Estate and Constructions industry could lead to RON 7 billion in losses from the revenues generated annually to (...)

Turism Felix Completes EUR14M Investment In Venus Aqua Park Turism Felix, owned by investment fund Transilvania Investments, has announced the completion of a EUR14 million investment in the Venus Aqua Park located in 1 Mai resort (Bihor County), which will reopen on August 19.

No Romanian university in ranking of top 1,000 in the world None of the universities in Romania were included in the 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), which has been produced since 2003 by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy. The 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), published by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, analyzed over (...)

Join the dance: Animation film festival Animest holds 18th edition in Bucharest in October Bucharest International Animation Film Festival - Animest returns with its 18th edition in October with an extensive program of screenings, parties, masterclasses and programs dedicated to artists, all held under the central theme Join the dance!. French filmmaker, entertainer and dancer (...)

Paintings by Gustav Klimt to be restored at Romania's Brukenthal National Museum Two artworks by Gustav Klimt from the Peleș National Museum in Sinaia will undergo restoration at the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu, a first in Romania. The two paintings signed by Gustav Klimt, part of the Peleș Museum's collection, will be restored at the Restoration Laboratory of the (...)

UCM Resita Switches to RON7.3M Loss in 1H/2023, from RON416M Net Profit in 1H/2022 Romanian engine manufacturer UCM Resita, a company present on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted a RON7.3 million net loss in January-June 2023, from RON415.65 million profit in the same period of last year.

 


