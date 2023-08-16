Bucharest Botanical Garden to host Armenian Street Festival August 26-27

Bucharest Botanical Garden to host Armenian Street Festival August 26-27. The 8th edition of the Armenian Street Festival will take place for the first time at the Bucharest Botanical Garden between August 26 and 27. The festival brings Armenian culture and traditions into the heart of nature. The Bucharest Botanical Garden will host ten live music concerts by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]