Visually impaired Romanian athlete Alex Bologa wins his fourth European title in para judo

Visually impaired Romanian athlete Alex Bologa wins his fourth European title in para judo. Visually impaired athlete Alexandru Bologa from Cluj, Romania, has won his fourth European championship title in para judo. Bologa, who competes in the 73-kilogram category, defeated German athlete Lennart Sass in the final at the European Para Judo Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]