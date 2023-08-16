EAIE Awards: Romania’s education minister is this year’s Vision and Leadership Award winner

EAIE Awards: Romania’s education minister is this year’s Vision and Leadership Award winner. Romanian minister of education Ligia Deca is the 2023 winner of the European Association for International Education (EAIE) award for Vision and Leadership, the ministry announced. Founded in 1989, the EAIE is the European centre for expertise, networking and resources in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]