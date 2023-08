Noriel opens new store in Botosani Shopping Center

Noriel opens new store in Botosani Shopping Center. Noriel, the leading toy retailer in Romania, has opened a new store in Botosani Shopping Center. The new unit is the company's 91st nationwide and its second in Botosani. It occupies a space of around 300 square meters and features a wide range of toys, games, and baby products, according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]