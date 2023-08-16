Western Romania: Venus aqua park in Bihor county reopens after EUR 14 mln investments

Western Romania: Venus aqua park in Bihor county reopens after EUR 14 mln investments. The Venus aqua park in 1 Mai resort in Bihor county, western Romania, is set to reopen this Saturday, August 19, after almost two years of restoration works and investments worth EUR 14 million. Covering 4.3 hectares, the complex is in the portfolio of Turism Felix SA, a company owned by the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]