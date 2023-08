Sipex Net Profit Shrinks 60.5% To RON3.3M In H1

Sipex Net Profit Shrinks 60.5% To RON3.3M In H1. Sipex (SPX.RO), one of the largest distributors of building materials and finishes in Romania, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted RON3.3 million net profit in the first half, down 60.5% on the corresponding period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]