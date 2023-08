BRK Financial Group Losses Narrow in H1

BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only stockbroker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first half of 2023 with RON4.1 million net loss, lower than the RON5.9 million in the year-ago period, while revenue from continued operations stood at RON12.9 million, 14.7% lower, ZF has