Romania's Fiscal Council Upwardly Revises Its 2023 Budget Deficit Forecast To Over 6% Of GDP

Romania's Fiscal Council has revised its 2023 budget deficit projection upwards to over 6% of gross domestic product (GDP), in the absence of measures aimed at correcting the budget gap, as per data from the Council's annual report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]