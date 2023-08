Transgaz Revenue Shrinks 18.5% To RON960M In H1

Transgaz Revenue Shrinks 18.5% To RON960M In H1. The natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO), majority owned by the Romanian government, recorded consolidated revenue of RON959.7 million in the first half of the year, down from RON1.18 billion in the first half of 2022, a decline of 18.5%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]