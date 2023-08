Mihai Neagu Appointed CEO Of Perla Harghitei And Apemin Tusnad Group Of Companies

Mihai Neagu Appointed CEO Of Perla Harghitei And Apemin Tusnad Group Of Companies. The Perla Harghitei and Apemin Tusnad group of companies, one of the largest producers of natural mineral water in Romania, has appointed Mihai Neagu to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for both companies. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]