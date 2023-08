Hidroelectrica Posts RON4B Net Profit In H1

Hidroelectrica Posts RON4B Net Profit In H1. Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), Romania's largest electricity producer and the latest company to go public on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted almost RON4 billion net profit in the first half, up 46% compared with the first half of 2022, on revenue of almost RON7 billion, up 42%, data from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]