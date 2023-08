Libra Internet Bank Ends H1/2023 With RON160M Net Profit, Up 46% YoY

Libra Internet Bank Ends H1/2023 With RON160M Net Profit, Up 46% YoY. Libra Internet Bank, a member of U.S. investment group New Century Holdings, ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON160 million, up 46% on the year, and revenue of RON340 million, up 42% on the year, in line with the bank's financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]