Santierul Naval Severnav Net Loss Shrinks To RON3.6M In H1/2023 Vs RON11.3M In H1/2022

Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Severnav (SEVE.RO) based in Drobeta Turnu-Severin reported a net loss of RON3.56 million for the first half of 2023, as compared to a net negative result of RON11.3 million in the same period of 2022, in line with the half-year financial report published at the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]