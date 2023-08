Noriel Opens New Store, In Botosani Shopping Center; Reaches 91 Units In Romania

Noriel, the main player on the Romanian toy and game retail market, held by Turkish Sunman Group, is opening a store in Botosani Shopping Center, reaching two units in Botosani and 91 units in Romania.