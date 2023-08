Infinity Capital Investments Reports RON18.4M Net Profit For H1/2023, Down 87% YoY

Infinity Capital Investments Reports RON18.4M Net Profit For H1/2023, Down 87% YoY. Infinity Capital Investments, the former SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO), had a net profit of RON18.4 million in January-June 2023, down 87% from RON144 million in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]