Transelectrica Ends H1/2023 With RON2.2B Revenue, Down 16% YoY. Romania's national grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) reported total operating revenue of RON2.2 billion for the first half of 2023, down 16% from RON2.6 billion in the same period of 2022, amid a significant decline in revenue from zero-profit activities, in line with the company's