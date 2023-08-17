Romania affirms official forecast for 2.8% growth this year, tones down hope for 2024

Romania affirms official forecast for 2.8% growth this year, tones down hope for 2024. Romania’s state forecasting body (CNSP) affirmed the economic growth forecast for 2023 at 2.8%, issued under the spring version. But it expects consumption (+3% y/y compared to 2.5% under the Spring Forecast scenario) to play a more important role while the gross fix capital formation would (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]