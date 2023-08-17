Brokerage house Wood cuts target price for Romania's Romgaz but affirms BUY recommendation

Brokerage house Wood cuts target price for Romania's Romgaz but affirms BUY recommendation. The analysts of the Hungarian brokerage company Wood & Co updated their target price for the shares of the natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (BVB: SNG) from RON 65.6 to RON 47.6, but maintained their BUY recommendation, according to a research report published on the BVB platform.