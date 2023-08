Romania’s industrial output plunges by 6% y/y in Q2

Romania’s industrial output plunges by 6% y/y in Q2. Romania’s industrial output contracted by 5.9% y/y in Q2 (-6.0% y/y in core manufacturing industries), posting the steepest annual decline since the 2020 lockdown, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Compared to Q2 in 2019 before the Covid-19 crisis, Romania’s Q2 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]