Cyscale Reports RON2.3M Turnover for Romania in 2022. Startup Cyscale, a Cluj-based software developer of data protection solutions and applications in the cloud, in 2022 posted turnover worth RON2.3 million in Romania, against zero turnover in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]