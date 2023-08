Alba Iulia Set to Get EUR15M Funding from EBRD for Public Transport Infrastructure Upgrade

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is lending EUR15 million to the municipality of Alba Iulia in Romania to co-fund together with the European Union the rehabilitation of the city's public transport infrastructure. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]