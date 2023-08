Vrancart Ends 1H/2023 with RON8.5M Profit, Down 32% YOY

Vrancart Ends 1H/2023 with RON8.5M Profit, Down 32% YOY. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC), a company in which the Paval brothers, the founders of DIY retailer Dedeman, have a 17% stake, for the first half of 2023 reported RON8.54 million net profit, down 32% year-on-year, and total revenues worth RON236.2 million, 16% lower (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]